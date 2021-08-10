Calgary will be the home for a new $12 million multidisciplinary disability arts venue

by · August 10, 2021

The new National accessArts Centre multidisciplinary disability arts venue boasts a cantilever that is ideal for outdoor gathering and artwork showcases. Photo courtesy of the National accessArts Centre

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Print Edition

Archives