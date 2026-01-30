ALBUM REVIEW: Shhugar

Album: Shhugar

Artist: Baby Nova

Label: Artist Partner Group, Inc.

Grade: A+

On Jan. 16, Baby Nova released her first studio album, Shhugar, after only debuting as an artist one year ago. Including tracks she previously released as singles, the album has great diversity, and each song is uniquely its own. Whether you need to break out in dance or sit with your feelings, Shhugar has a track for every mood.

One part of the album that stood out to me was how different each track is, but it never felt like the album wasn’t cohesive. Songs like “Broke Bitch Boogie” make you want to go to the club and dance, while tracks like “Killed for Sport” reminisce on cyberbullying and women’s health. Each track has its own aesthetic, showing just how versatile Baby Nova is as an artist and songwriter.

My favorite song off the album was “Dodge.” I loved the lyricism and how it’s packed with metaphors. The song talks about being stuck in a cycle of pain, but still leaves room for different interpretations. This track really highlights the depth and creativity in Baby Nova’s lyricism and again shows the diversity highlighted throughout the album.

Overall, I really enjoyed Shhugar, and it exceeded my expectations. Baby Nova shows a lot of potential and proves she’s a strong female artist who has what it takes to succeed not just in the Canadian music industry, but to break through in the U.S. as well.

— Abby Weidman