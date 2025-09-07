Flowing with new sound at Ship and Anchor

Katrina Ebuenga, Contributor |

When it comes to experiencing local hip-hop talent, Calgary’s own Ship and Anchor has got you covered.

Hosted by KTheChosen, local hip-hop artist and curator, ShipHop at Ship and Anchor is a hip-hop showcase that promotes hip-hop lovers and artists to come together to share a night of fun and live music performances.

Located along 17th Ave., Ship and Anchor works alongside KTheChosen to provide an exhilarating space that encourages young, growing artists to take their skills of rapping and pen game to the stage.

With free admission for those over 18, the next night of ShipHop is set for Nov. 5, hosted at Ship and Anchor at 8.p.m.

Come experience live hip-hop talent from Nick Wise, Kindé, a neo-soul artist who recently was nominated for the YYC Music Award, Hip Hip Thursday, and Tanajah, a hip-hop artist and rapper visiting all the way from New York.

A fellow rapper, KTheChosen has spent the last three years hosting and curating the ShipHop stage for other rising stars, welcoming amazing artists from all over Canada, spanning from Toronto to Vancouver.

He does this alongside his talented teammates, CatfishTheWizard, DJ and co-creator of rap games, and Nii, head of 3rd Verse Studios, sponsor and co-curator for artists.

“We hope to raise the bar on the Calgary hip-hop scene,” said KTheChosen. “We intentionally created a different format with our rap games and open mics, making them more interactive as to pull in different levels of rappers.”

What sets ShipHop apart from other live music nights in Calgary is their interactive space that connects the stage and the crowd, encouraging lively participation through rap games.

At their last show hosted on Aug. 6, they welcomed to the stage Rome IX, a Calgary-based indie/soul musician, MC MEdz, a solo hip-hop artist, and (un)decided, a blended band of many genres taking influence from jazz, RnB, hip-hop, and neo-soul.

Alongside the talented slew of artists that threw their mic in for rap games and started the night with open mic, Rome IX, MC MEdz, and (un)decided showcased what the ShipHop platform aims to achieve for artists.

“What makes this stage different is that it’s very inclusive and interactive, with loads of different elements,” said KTheChosen. “On every level, we’re giving some kind of benefit to those that participate. We make sure everyone is always leveling up, whether that be artists moving from open mics to rap games to schedule performances, or audiences learning how to interact with the artists and the format.”

ShipHop aims to be an inclusive and interactive stage where multiple talents are blended together. They achieve this not only through their formatting, but also through those that step up on to the platform.

MC MEdz giving a dynamic performance at the Ship Hop summer showcase. Photo by Katrina Ebuenga

Working with KTheChosen and ShipHop, Dwight Farahat, executive director of Tribe Artist Society, spearheads an Indigenous-led hip-hop and arts collective that helps artists grow their craft through creating sober spaces where hip-hop, art, and Indigenous culture co-exist.

With the intention of creating a positive and supportive space for all individuals, ShipHop works alongside Tribe Artist Society to build those connections within the community.

“The whole point is that rap is meant to be something that helps build community and stability for those who might have habits that they’re trying to break. And although ShipHop has its own set of ideas that people are used to by now, it’s all about putting other people on that platform and letting them grow in that way,” said KTheChosen.

In the spirit of ushering local artists and communities to the stage, 3rd Verse Studio, a recording studio right here in Calgary, also offers free studio time for all participating artists in open mics, rap games, and scheduled performances throughout the night.

“This is really about building a culture, both for the audiences and for the artists, to have a space where they can continue to grow,” said KTheChosen. “We’ve cut as many barriers as we can for students to come and see the show, as well as the fact that you never know within the student body who’s an artist themselves and may need this platform.”

For aspiring artists and individuals who enjoy experiencing new music, ShipHop creates a stage for opportunities and a chance to try out new material with a welcoming crowd.

“The biggest word of wisdom I have is just go out there,” said KTheChosen. “You will never get to be the unknown artist twice, so you’re allowed to make mistakes because no one knows who you are yet.”

With a local eagerness for new sound, there is no limit to the talent and inspiration to gain from a night at ShipHop.