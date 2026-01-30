ALBUM REVIEW: Before I forget

Album: BEFORE I FORGET

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Label: Columbia Records

Grade: B+

After a three-year break since his last album, The Kid LAROI released his sophomore album BEFORE I FORGET on Jan. 9. After scrapping his original project Watch This!, LAROI changed directions and released an album following his breakup with fellow artist Tate McRae. This emotional shift is a big change from his earlier work, but it also shows his growth as an artist, even if the switch-up has left some fans divided.

On this album, LAROI stays true to his Australian roots. On “RATHER BE” featuring Lithe, everyone involved is Australian, which adds a personal, homegrown touch to the song. At the same time, BEFORE I FORGET is still very clearly a breakup album. Almost every song reflects on his past relationship, showing the different emotions that came with his heartbreak.

Tracks like “A PERFECT WORLD” focus on wanting things to work and holding onto an ideal version of love, while still acknowledging the issues and shared blame in the relationship. As the album goes on, songs like “NEVER CAME BACK” show LAROI starting to accept that the relationship is over. This change in tone makes the album feel like a story of acceptance.

Overall, BEFORE I FORGET feels like a project LAROI made more for himself than for his fans. The album feels honest and personal, even if it’s heavier than what some listeners expected. If you’re going through a breakup yourself, this album could definitely help with coming to terms with those emotions.

— Abby Weidman