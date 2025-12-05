ALBUM REVIEW: All Cylinders

ALBUM – All Cylinders (Deluxe)

ARTIST – Yves Jarvis

LABEL – Anti Records

GRADE – A+

Calgary’s own Yves Jarvis has released his sixth album, a deluxe reimagining of his fifth record All Cylinders, further strengthening his discography.

Jarvis’ music effortlessly combines indie with a reggae undertone, and his latest album is no exception to why his music has caught such attention in the local Calgary art scene. The album, which was three years in the making, gives a new meaning to alternative indie.

The quality of the album is high, with the artistry even higher. Jarvis’ unique sound for the album gives it a taste that has never been heard before. The deluxe album includes five extra tracks, including “Silver KG.”

But what really sets this album apart is Jarvis himself. His use of unique melody, distinctive layering and gentle softness combined with his buttery voice creates a perfectly relaxing new sound.

The element that caught my attention most was the stripped-down melody in “Patina.” The track features only two deliberate guitar strums that not only lend the album a cinematic feel but also work as a natural pause, giving the listener a moment to reset before continuing on with the album.

There is something to be said about artists who can carry such a range of sounds within a singular album. Every single song in the album was vastly different, yet stood on their own in their own way.

—Mia Smith