We aren’t in Kansas anymore

Katrina Ebuenga, Staff Writer

With a whimsical storm brewing, get ready to be swept away by The Wizard of Oz.

Following the iconic yellow brick road, venture into a production surrounded by friendship, bravery, and a search for the mysterious wizard of Oz.

Brought to stage by Alberta Theatre Projects (ATP), in association with Forte Musical Theatre Guild, the highly anticipated production is set to commence at the Martha Cohen Theatre at the Werklund Centre—formerly known as Arts Commons—from Nov. 25 to Jan. 4, with tickets starting at $35 each.

Featuring ATP’s largest creative team of over 30 talented members on board, the vibrant and innovative design of Oz is packed and ready for audiences to join them over the rainbow this holiday season.

Specially hand-picked and curated by artistic director Haysam Kadri, this “Season of Legends” is set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey, wandering through memorable classics.

“It has a very legendary imagination to it, and with the cinematic lore of these timeless tales, it just all came into place,” says Kadri.

The season is full of magical stories, such as The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and this musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz is sure to keep the magic of the holidays going.

Directed by Tracy Power alongside musical director Joe Slabe, the ageless story is amped up this season with endless creative approaches to the technical design, which still honours the iconic songs from the beloved classic.

“They are really looking to bring the score to 2025, and I’m really excited about the way in which the arrangements will happen. I’m really excited to be able to share the holiday spirit of the musical,” says Kadri.

The production will be their biggest yet, loaded with a team of talented artists and canine friends that are ready to carry on the Oz mantle.

“It’s both nostalgic and very forward-looking for us, and in terms of the production, it’s really honouring the magic of live theatre while embracing the bold and imaginative design,” says Kadri.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary season, ATP’s The Wizard of Oz aims to give back to the Calgary theatre community. The elaborate reimagining brings a new vibrancy, celebrating the legendary imagination audiences have always brought to ATP productions.

“It’s a story about courage, friendship, and finding your way home that resonates deeply with our journey as a theatre company and with Calgary audiences,” says Kadri. “It bridges generations, grandparents, parents, and children can all share an experience together.”

Equipped with endless creative possibilities, the set design takes audiences to another world, all with the help of local Calgarians.

Going full out in green, ATP’s “Go Emerald” campaign takes on an innovative approach in designing the breathtaking world of Oz. By collecting and transforming everyday household items, such as plastic lids, metal items, and wooden spoons into stage prop pieces, ATP aims to recreate their own version of Oz.

“It’s a really exciting and inspiring design element because audience members know that this campaign happened, and they know they’re going to see some of the household items on the stage,” says Kadri.

This recycling drive encouraged audience members and the public to be a part of the creation in building Oz, adding a special touch of charm.

“It’s an incredible initiative, and to see the community become part of the magic on stage, we’re combining classic storytelling with inventive design and theatricality,” says Kadri.

Gathering home treasures brings the world of Oz to life in a unique and magical way that will make this production one to remember. Reflecting Dorothy’s world, a touch of home is exactly what is needed.

“It’s not about replicating the film, it’s about rediscovering the sense of wonder in the heart that makes Oz timeless,” says Kadri.

Creating an experience for everyone to share, ATP offers a Pay-What-You-Can night on Nov. 25 and That $20 Ticket Thing on Nov. 28, expanding accessibility.

“My goal is to keep creating a season that feels alive, something that brings people together, surprises them, and reminds them why theatre matters,” says Kadri.