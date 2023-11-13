Is it rap merch or a luxury brand?

by · November 13, 2023

Kanye West first released Adidas Yeezy sneakers in 2015, followed shortly by the mega-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 later that same year. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 30, 2023

Archives