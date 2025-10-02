Survey shares top Calgarian concerns ahead of civic election

Sarah Palmer, Features Editor

For some mayoral and city councillor candidates, the conclusion of the July 29 regular meeting marked the beginning of the campaign season. But it wasn’t until noon on Sept. 20, however, that Elections Calgary released the formal list of nominated persons.

Officially launching the political race, the nine mayoral and 66 council candidates have been busy making their case to residents—littering city sidewalks with signs, and lining downtown streets with billboards.

It’s true, the marketing works, and many Calgarians have probably already begun associating campaign points with faces and names. What’s sometimes overlooked in the process is what residents want to see done differently, rather than what candidates summarize as the key issues.

According to a report published on Aug. 29 by Leger, a Canadian-owned market research company, 57 per cent of Calgarians feel that the city is going in the wrong direction. In its representative sample of 471 adult residents, those over the age of 55 made up the majority of pessimists.

Lowering taxes, reducing municipal spending, and fiscal restraint were named as the top issues among residents. Vibrant Communities Calgary (VCC), a local non-profit organization focused on poverty reduction, put a microscope on these stressors.

Their report, published on Sept. 9, is a 40-page document summarizing the results from a six-month-long community engagement project. Having connected with over 5,000 residents, it provides a detailed snapshot of what’s on the minds of Calgarians ahead of the Oct. 20 election.

“These insights are shared with the hope that they will guide action, strengthen collaboration, and support the vision of a Calgary where there is truly enough for all,” read the report.

Here’s the top five concerns voiced by residents:

Housing

Being the most common concern among Calgarians, participants noted that the increase in rent, utilities, transportation, and groceries has made it difficult to find secure shelter. They stated that housing supports—such as subsidies—are limited, particularly for older and disabled adults. On the other hand, young adults and new Canadians alike said that owning a home feels like a long shot.

Participants said that densification—buildings like townhouses and duplexes, which have become increasingly common since the council passed the blanket rezoning motion last spring—is not always the solution.

“My dog has a greater chance to find housing than me,” said an anonymous participant.

Employment

Come October, when Saskatchewan raises its rate to $15.35, Alberta will officially have the lowest minimum wage in all of Canada. According to VCC’s 2024 calculation, Calgary’s living wage amounts to $24.45, and the report personified this discrepancy.

Some participants voiced experience with exploitative working conditions, like being paid below minimum wage. Others, such as immigrants and seniors, found landing a job to be tough. Young adults felt the same, especially for full-time, entry-level positions.

“I have been working since I was 13 to save money, often two or three jobs at a time,” said an anonymous participant. “Affording basics like rent, groceries, and medication still seems out of reach.”

Education

While public middle and high school classes are relatively free—excluding the sum of fees, supplies, and extracurricular activities—many parents said that access to trustworthy early childcare and education was unaffordable.

Maintaining the same money-centred theme, young adults and mature students voiced agony about the burden of student debt accumulated after attending a post-secondary institution. Overall, participants emphasised the need for inclusive, high-quality, and attainable education.

“Early learning care is imperative for getting the base for future adulthood, effective learning and adaptation,” said an anonymous participant.

Food security

Fresh, nutritious groceries were cited by participants as being expensive and difficult to come by, especially in low-income neighbourhoods. Families with children, people with health conditions, and those with fixed incomes, like seniors, felt this strain significantly.

They acknowledged that food banks and other programs are helpful, but that these are not a long-term solution. Instead, participants stressed that representatives should address the root cause of food insecurity.

“Rising food [costs] is something I ruminate about daily,” said an anonymous participant. “I can’t imagine how I will cope if the costs keep rising. Change needs to happen.”

Mental, physical health

In part due to the lasting impact of pandemic restrictions, participants—especially young adults—expressed a growing struggle with anxiety, depression, and social isolation. When seeking professional help, residents faced barriers to counselling, including long wait times and a lack of insurance.

To alleviate this, they recommended more peer-led mental health programs, primarily ones available to school-aged youth, in an effort to eliminate the stigma around getting help at a young age.

“We are in a mental health crisis, and this is only exacerbated by poor opportunities, financial insecurity, and feelings of social isolation,” said an anonymous participant.

Transportation

For many, public transportation is a critical aspect of their lives, being their means of holding a job, maintaining good grades, attending medical appointments, or seeing their friends. However, participants said that Calgary Transit is challenging to navigate, citing limited services, long wait times, and egregious walking distances between stations—especially during the winter months.

“I cannot afford a monthly bus pass anymore and do not qualify for a low-income bus pass,” said an anonymous survey participant. “I’ve had quite a few cold walks home this year already.”