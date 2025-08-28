Budget-friendly summer stops

Bella Coco, News Editor

With summer coming to a close and school and work schedules starting to fill up, it’s now or never to visit exhibits and cross off summer vacation bucketlist items.

With free and discounted items offered throughout the Calgary area and through the Canada Strong Pass, students wanting to pinch some pennies have a generous helping of choices from museums to national parks.

Esker Foundation

Located in Inglewood, the Esker Foundation is Calgary’s largest privately funded contemporary art gallery. Opened in 2012 by philanthropists Jim and Susan Hill, it showcases rotating exhibitions from local, national, and international artists. Admission is always free, thanks to private funding, making cutting-edge art accessible to students.

Royal Tyrrell Museum

Located in Drumheller, just 90 minutes from Calgary, the Royal Tyrrell Museum is Canada’s premier dinosaur museum. Students can explore world-class fossil exhibits for under $20, making it a budget-friendly day trip. Its government support keeps prices low compared to other international natural history museums.

Banff National Park

Canada’s first national park is less than two hours from Calgary, offering endless hiking trails, turquoise lakes, and wildlife sightings. Admission is affordable with a daily park pass, and students can split costs by carpooling. Many of the best experiences—like picnicking or hiking—are free once inside.

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre Museum

Housed in Chinatown’s iconic Cultural Centre, this museum celebrates Chinese Canadian history and culture. Modeled after Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, it’s a unique spot to learn for free. The centre was built through community fundraising and continues to be accessible to everyone without admission fees.

Reader Rock Garden

Once the home and garden of Calgary’s first parks superintendent, Reader Rock Garden is now a National Historic Site. Free to wander, the gardens showcase native and rare plants across winding paths. It’s a peaceful, low-cost escape close to downtown, with history woven into the landscape.

Devonian Gardens

This indoor botanical park on the top floor of the CORE Shopping Centre lets students escape Calgary’s summer heat without spending a dime. First opened in 1977 and later revitalized, the gardens are city-funded, meaning visitors can enjoy lush greenery and koi ponds for free.

Inglewood Bird Sanctuary

Established in 1929, this sanctuary is one of Calgary’s oldest protected natural areas. With over 270 bird species spotted here, it’s a favourite for nature walks and photography. Admission is free thanks to city funding, making it a perfect low-cost outdoor activity just minutes from downtown.

Students who are looking for additional seasonal activities on a dime can keep their eyes out for posts by Curiocity and The City of Calgary’s Downtown on a Dime.