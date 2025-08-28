Summer and not-so-sustainable style

Bella Coco, News Editor

In 2025, the fashion world is navigating a delicate balancing act between fleeting micro-trends and a growing demand for sustainable style. Micro trends — brief, hyper-specific fashion moments fuelled by social media — are more visible than ever, yet their environmental cost is mounting.

Fashion data firms report micro-trends now emerge and fade within three to five weeks, driven by algorithmic virality. These trends often generate spikes in demand, but their uber-niche nature means many garments fail to find a permanent place in consumers’ wardrobes. The result: unsold products, returns and disposal in landfills.

Summer 2025 micro trends include butter yellow palettes, bubble-hem skirts, bandana prints, resin bangles and Bermuda shorts in white denim. While some consider these trends stylish, these items may contribute to waste if treated as disposable. Chasing micro-trends fosters overconsumption and contributes to the staggering 92 million tonnes of textile waste generated annually.

Yet, 2025 also marks a cultural shift. Experts have observed the decline of micro trends and the rise of “vibes” — enduring, emotionally resonant styles rooted in lifestyle rather than slapdash aesthetics. Consumers increasingly prefer pieces that carry meaning, longevity and versatility. This could mean more demand for vintage pieces and more trips to your local thrift and consignment store.

So what summer styles may soon be in the landfill? Items tied to ultra-specific visuals — such as butterfly-printed tank tops or hyper-curated lace-trimmed boho dresses — risk being discarded before the next trend cycle. Likewise, ultra-pastel butter-yellow slip skirts may fade fast as consumer attention shifts.

What does responsible consumerism look like?

Choose sustainably — Opt for pieces made from recycled, bio-based or biodegradable fabrics. Innovation abounds: biodegradable mycelium or algae textiles, microbial-derived “leather,” and bio-based dyes offer more eco-friendly alternative.

Embrace slow fashion — Prioritizing durable, high-quality pieces reduces carbon, water and waste footprints. Even extending wear by nine months can cut environmental impacts by 20 to 30 per cent.

Support transparency — Technologies like blockchain transparency, digital product passports (DPPs), and on-demand or made-to-order production help reduce overproduction and inform ethical purchasing.

Lovingly reuse & reconstruct — Upcycling vintage or pre-loved garments, or investing in reconstructed clothing, not only reduces waste but fosters original expression.

Shop local and mindful — Buy fewer, better-made items. Brands prioritizing ethical labour and local manufacturing can help reduce your fashion footprint and support fair work.

Support regulation — In the EU, new rules require large fashion companies to publicly report unsold inventory and prohibit destroying textiles by mid-2026. Supporting similar measures in Canada could drive systemic change.

As we move beyond trend-driven consumption, the fashion narrative is shifting. Summer 2025’s most enduring trend may be a turn toward authenticity, mindful production and environmental responsibility. Rather than chasing every micro-aesthetic, consider curating a wardrobe that reflects personal values — and leaves a lighter footprint on the planet.