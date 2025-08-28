REFLECTORIAL: Acing your internship

How to secure and succeed in your internship

Bella Coco, News Editor

As university students, we’re constantly told internships are the key to future success. After finishing my own work placement this summer, I can say that advice is more than predictable — it’s true. The challenge, of course, is figuring out how to land this crucial resume booster in Calgary’s competitive job market.

The first step is starting your search early. In the internship race, on time is late and early is essential. By setting up job alerts through platforms like Mount Royal University (MRU) Career Services, Indeed and LinkedIn, I stayed ahead of deadlines and applied across numerous organizations and companies.

While I attempted to stay ahead of the game, I also kept an open mind. It’s easy to be picky and stick your nose up at positions that don’t seem to reflect your dreamboard. However, applying for internships that share different interests and perspectives keeps your horizons broad and options open.

Networking also proved crucial. Calgary is a city where industries — from energy to media to non-profits — are smaller than they seem. Reaching out to alumni and professors for advice opened doors I couldn’t have found online.

Equally important is tailoring your application. Instead of sending a generic resumé and cover letter, I focused on highlighting class projects and student journalism work that matched the organization’s goals and required skills to land the role.

Finally, once you secure that coveted internship spot, treat it as more than a temporary job. Ask questions, volunteer for extra assignments and show genuine interest in the work you do. In my case, what started as routine tasks eventually grew into opportunities to draft reports, conduct interviews and contribute meaningfully to my organization. I introduced myself to as many individuals as I could and ensured I had a way to connect with them well after my internship ended.

Internships aren’t just resumé builders, but stepping stones to an emerging and unique professional identity. For post-secondary students, the opportunities are there — but you have to be proactive, flexible and willing to learn.