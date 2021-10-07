Cougars women’s soccer team upsets the Dinos in hotly contested weekend

By George Potter, Staff Writer

The Mount Royal University Cougars men’s and women’s soccer teams faced off against the University of Calgary (U of C) Dinos on Sept. 24 and 25, making for an intense mini-series between the Calgary schools. The arch-rivals duelled in front of record crowds.

The biggest highlight of the four games was how the Cougars women’s team, the underdogs, beat the Dinos 2-1 on Sept. 24. Fifth-year Cougars goalkeeper Katrina Greenley saved 11 out of 12 shots in that game, earning her a U Sports Athlete of the week award. The other three games all ended in ties.

The first women’s match was an absolute battle. The Dinos created great scoring chances in the first period, but the elite Greenley was able to shut them all down.

There were no goals scored by either team until the second period. The Cougars’ Keilyn Stabler scored the first goal just after Dinos midfielder Jaydn Berg received a yellow card.

The staunch Cougars defence would continue to shut the valiant Dinos effort down. On the offensive end, Sydney Danielewicz of the Cougars scored off of a Kareena Kassam assist, making the game 2-0.

It only took the Dinos two minutes to strike back and cut the lead in half thanks to a goal by Kelsie MacDonald. The Dinos made one last push in the game’s dying minutes, but U of C couldn’t stop the visiting Cougars from stealing a victory on their home field.

Athletes and spectators from the Cougars side of the bench ran to the field to celebrate the big win. The two MVPs of the game were Stabler of the Cougars and MacDonald of the Dinos.

A Cougars victory on the Dinos’ soccer field has been rare in recent years. Rookie Natasha Fourlas said they won by capitalizing on the chances they created for themselves.

“We fought for 90 minutes till the end of the game. We had more opportunities in this game. We utilized them and we got a bit lucky,” she said.

For Greenley, this game was a battle to remember.

“I don’t even know when the last time Mount Royal won here, but it was one heck of a game. It made the heart pump and I’m just so proud of everyone and how hard they worked today,” Greenley said.

Dinos midfield Shyanne Hedges reflected on how the upset may have been sealed early in the game.

“We should have come back and answered that goal right away, but instead we became complacent. We weren’t matching their energy and tomorrow we’ll just have to make sure we work much harder than them,” said Hedges.

The men’s game later that day would end up with scoring on both ends. The Dinos would make a comeback and the game would end up tied at 2. The MVPs of the game were James Greco-Taylor from the Dinos and Caden Rogozinski from the Cougars.

The teams would suit back up the next day. In the women’s game, the Dinos started strong when Montana Leonard scored the first goal of the game and her eighth goal of the season, but Cougars midfielder Ashtyn Haycock would tie it at 1-1 on an assist from Sharnae Sedres, and that would be the final score. The rematch for the men’s teams would remain scoreless, an intense battle right until the final buzzer.