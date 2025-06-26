Saying goodbye to living colour: Primary Colours closes

Primary Colours closes its doors after 2 years of business

Bella Coco, News Editor

With a heavy heart, Primary Colours, a popular and cosy restaurant in the heart of Britannia, closed its doors on June 22. With what they described as “feel good favourites,” Primary Colours served up local flavours with an Asian-Canadian twist next door to their sister coffee spot, Monogram.

I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel brokenhearted when I innocently scrolled my way through their closing announcement one night on Instagram.

Eight months ago, I was lucky enough to be introduced to Primary Colours and their vibrant menu. I had worked my way through the daytime menu (and one dinnertime visit!) ever since, and was consistently and pleasantly surprised with each dish served at my table.

From the stacked avo toast to the brown butter pancakes, each bite held its own unique explosion of flavour and creativity. In honour of Primary Colours being my favourite YYC spot, let’s rate my top three dishes.

On a scale from one to 10–one being poor and 10 being exemplary–I will critique each dish based on overall taste, texture, presentation and price. I am a broke university student, after all.

Burger

Price: $19

Score: 8/10

A burger for breakfast? You betcha. The burger at Primary Colours wasn’t tidy — it was the kind you commit to with both hands, elbows braced and napkin ready. Grass-fed beef, seared and juicy with the slightest shade of pink, melted into sharp cheddar and sweet caramelised onions. Dill pickles brought snap, and a generous slick of house-made P.C. mayo tied the whole glorious mess together. Automatic fries on the side would’ve put the dish above the top, but they were offered for an additional $6.

Shakshuka

Price: $20

Score: 9/10

The shakshuka was a standout — chilli-spiked tomato sauce simmered until silky, with perfectly poached eggs nestled inside like secrets. For the price, it felt like a hug that knew its worth. The grilled sourdough had just the right char, and the tangy olives and sour cream turned comfort into balance. Call me picky, but the only thing missing was enough vessels of sourdough to soak in every bite of the shakshuka. Sourdough transportation aside, the dish was exquisite.

Brown Butter Pancakes

Price: $19

Score: 10/10

With their nutty brown butter base, fluffy texture, and a crown of strawberries, whip, and light cookie crumble, these pancakes were both breakfast and celebration. The sweet and sticky notes reminded me of an elevated Sunday breakfast at home with mom, with warm sunlight filtering through kitchen windows and 2010 pop hits coming through the radio. It was a breakfast that truly made me appreciate the sweet things in life.

While Primary Colours is now a faded and fond memory, fans of their sister shop Monogram can expect their coffee and artisanal beverages to stay.