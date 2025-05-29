Here’s what we know about the 2025 G7 summit

Not without controversy, Kananaskis is set to host the 51st G7 summit

Bella Coco, News Editor

Tensions and anticipations are high as Kananaskis prepares to hold the 51st G7 summit. From June 15 to 17, the G7 leaders will meet to discuss global security, economic stability, international challenges and more.

With uncertainties revolving around the attending world leaders and apprehension within our current political landscape, Canadians have a lot of questions.

What is the G7?

Known as the Group of Seven, the G7 is a grouping of the world’s most advanced economies. The countries included are Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France and Germany. The European Union is also included.

The G7 was formed in 1975 when France, the U.K., Italy, Germany, the U.S. and Japan formed what is formally known as the Group of Six. Canada joined shortly after in 1976, and hosted its first summit in 1981.

The goal of the G7 is to discuss significant global issues through annual meetings. Each country rotates hosting the presidencies, with France being first and Canada being last. Canada has hosted six summits with the most recent being in Charlevoix, Quebec in 2018.

What if I’m travelling through Kananaskis?

Alberta Parks has advised that during the summit, select areas such as campgrounds, trails and roads will be closed before, during and after the summit.

Prepare for Highway 40 to be closed from June 10 to 18, as well as the Highway Pass (Highway 40 from Highwood Junction to the Kananaskis Lakes Trail Junction) until June 20.

Most campgrounds will stay open, but anyone affected by a sudden closure is guaranteed a full refund.

Additionally, the RCMP is building a controlled access zone that is restricted to the public, and leaving multiple road closures and detours.

Those who may be caught in the closures can visit the RCMP’s Integrated Safety and Security Group website for additional information.

What if I choose to protest?

Calgarians looking to exercise their right to protest can look for their nearest G7 Designated Demonstration Zones (DDZs).

In a statement, Alberta RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall wrote that the zones created “minimal disruption to critical infrastructure” and “ensure the safety” of demonstrators, law enforcement and the public.

The two official DDZs in Calgary are:

Municipal Plaza – 800 Macleod Trail SE

Enoch/East Victoria Park – 1102 Macleod Trail SE

The RCMP has confirmed there will be a third DDZ near the Calgary International Airport at the Edward H. LaBorde Viewing Area, located at 15 Street and McKnight Boulevard NE.

Demonstrators can expect a heavy presence from both RCMP and Calgary Police Service (CPS) at all DDZs.

Those in the Banff area may exercise their right to protest at Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre. This is the only confirmed DDZ for Banff.

The who and the what.

The long awaited question, which world leaders are attending? Canadians have been waiting with baited breath to see if one person in particular will be stepping foot on Albertan soil, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s reelection and threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty, everyone has been on the edge of their seat wondering if he would attend the G7.

Canadians can now exhale (or hold their breath even more), because White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump’s G7 attendance last week.

The tensions between Canada and the U.S. leave complications for economic conversations during the G7, and many U.S. trading partners are hoping to tackle Trump’s import fees on the agenda.

Another docket on the agenda is support for Ukraine. Allies are hoping a more stable ceasefire and negotiations are underway, but Trump has yet to push Russian President Vladimir Putin to apply a timeline.

While American tariffs will most likely be the highlighted topic of discussion at the summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney has also chosen to invite Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and potentially South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sheinbaum has stated she is not sure yet if she will attend, and Ottawa is yet to confirm any other attendees.

Check back in with The Reflector during and after the G7 summit for continuous updates.