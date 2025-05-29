General election season underway

What to expect during Calgary’s campaign season

Bella Coco, News Editor

It’s official: campaign season is days away from kicking off in Calgary. The race for mayor becomes official June 1, where dozens of Calgarians will throw their hat in the ring for mayor or for city council.

Candidates will campaign until election day, on Oct. 20. Candidates are either deemed official or unofficial, depending on the notice they’ve provided The City of Calgary. While official candidates have already filed their nomination papers with city hall, unofficial candidates have provided city hall their notice to run, but have yet to file their nomination papers.

During this general election, municipal political parties will be introduced in Calgary for the first time. Parties need 1,000 signatures to register, but candidates may still run independently.

Currently, there are three official registered municipal parties:

Communities First

Communities First is eager to be known as a party created out of “necessity.” A primary goal is to bring Calgary back to basics, and ensure public safety. Mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp, has the goal of Calgary having a a “great local government” versus a “big corporation.”

A Better Calgary Party

Known for conservative roots, A Better Calgary Party (ABC) wants to prioritize family values and core municipal priorities. ABC has a “big-tent” principle, with a declaration that “people should be judged by their character and not by their race or the religion they subscribe to.” Craig Chandler is the lead organizer of the party, and ABC’s website has claimed there are no confirmed mayoral candidates yet.

The Calgary Party

Calgary Party leader Brian Thiessen voiced his interest in the mayoral campaign back in October 2024. He’s is seen as “a leader who listens and Calgarian who leads.” The Calgary Party’s focus is on serving citizens with “pragmatic solutions,” and focusing on safer streets and a more prosperous environment.

To explore all of the aspiring general election candidates, check out The Sprawl’s continuously updated master list for the 2025 Calgary election. Voters can confirm they are eligible to vote here.

The Reflector will continue to provide updates as the campaign season continues.