Calgary sets the summer scene with new day club

New day club and rooftop bar kicks off a social Calgary summer

Bella Coco, News Editor

If the worst part of your night out is the sun rising, then you might want to check out Calgary’s newest nightclub, Bleu Day Club. Bleu, which has been operating as a nightclub since December, has recently opened its door to include daytime dancing for our less than nocturnal boogiers.

The daylight concept, set to launch on May 31, provides Calgarians a chance to enjoy a sunlit rooftop party with views of downtown.

Opening day will feature Calgary DJ’s Roll Marley and MysterE, as well as Edmonton’s DJ Narvaz.

Patrons can book reservations and guest lists ahead of time to ensure a chance to enjoy Calgary’s newest “daytime oasis.”

However, be aware that Bleu has a recommended dress code. According to their website, and in accordance with their brand, sleeveless shirts, sandals, shorts, jerseys, casual wear, dirty shoes and athletic gear will prevent entry.

“Upscale, fashion-forward, stylish, and polished is required,” BLEU’s website states.

Patrons can sign up via email on Bleu’s website for more opening details on the day club.