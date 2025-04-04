Stampede: The most expensive show on earth

Liam Rockliffe, Features Editor |

Everyone from Calgary knows the Stampede. Every summer, the city comes alive with Western culture and tourists from all over Canada, and the world, come to see the musical and rodeo spectacles.

Most associate this time of year with crazy parties and good music, but many Calgarians associate the ‘Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth’ with crammed city streets, “wanna-be-cowboys” wearing skinny jeans into their boots, and, of course, the ever-looming cost of actually attending the overgrown rodeo.

Now, this isn’t meant to hate on the Stampede, far from it. I think the Stampede has valuable ties to Canada’s Western culture which ist’s something that is easily forgotten in the city, even with the rolling plains and acres of ranchland just outside the city limits. It’s the one time a year people from their office jobs or oil rigs can come to town, dress and act as cowboy as they wish and, for the most part, not get made fun of.

But as a student, with tuition, books, food, and just life in general always keeping your wallet in the red, how is it possible to enjoy the Stampede when all that’s on your mind is the $12 you just spent on a hotdog?

There are workarounds to the wallet assault, however the one thing that is almost completely unavoidable is the entry fee. At a manageable $25 per person, this fee is fairly unavoidable, however, workers or volunteers at the Stampede get free admission and also receive a plus one pass.

As for food and water, guests are allowed to bring their own supplies into the park, I recommend a lunch, and a ton of snacks to avoid the exuberant menu prices. As for drinks, a sports drink and tons of water can help you from getting dehydrated. A picnic blanket and sunscreen is always a good idea. Just bringing these basic necessities can save you upwards of $30 .

But before you even think about admission, you should first worry about your apparel. While not necessarily imperative to attending the Stampede, a good baseline of Western fashion never hurts at an event centred around a rodeo. The biggest piece of advice I can offer would be to not purchase anything in the stores on the grounds. The cheaper options will never last or look as good as you think, and the more expensive choices are priced at “fair pricing” (speaking from experience).

However, there are some cool knickknacks and blankets only available at the Stampede. There is an incredible amount of country stores in and around Calgary, but I would personally recommend the homegrown locations, as the prices are better and they care about what they sell.

If you’re looking for a country emporium where all your Western needs can be satisfied, however, nowhere compares to Irvine Tack and Western Wear which is located 40 minutes north of Calgary.

If you are truly looking to save your money, you can never go wrong with Facebook marketplace, you can find tons of workwear in good condition and half-decent boots from Stampedes past.

As far as headwear goes, a ball cap instead of a full Western hat is more than accepted Western fashion, but if you choose to splurge for a cowboy hat this Stampede, a straw hat will be best to keep your head cool under the sun and the budget intact.

As for styling the clothes, I can only say please don’t wear skinny jeans with boots, and know which way your cowboy hat is supposed to face.

As for events at the park, there are tons of non-ticketed events. Animal lovers can walk through the agricultural exhibits to see farm animals and learn about modern agriculture. The Coke Stage is completely free to watch and usually has its fair share of high-profile artists. There are several agricultural-style events dotted around the expansive map, from horse pulls to mini pony shows, you just have to keep an eye on the calendar and plan your trips accordingly. Other free events are the Dog Bowl and the Monster Energy Compound.

The rodeo and evening show at the GMC stadium are fun events but both come at a considerable price. The rodeo costs $75 at the lowest to watch, and the evening show costs a minimum of $95 depending on the day and events. However, (insider tip) no matter the price point you buy your tickets at, everyone is free to stand near the front of the show to get the best view, but I recommend coming early to ensure a spot is available. Both of these events are hugely popular and can leave lasting memories, and if you can afford to purchase a ticket, I highly recommend it.

Booze, it’s the reason most university-aged people come to the Stampede, and it will continue to be as such for a long time. However, the price for a beer at the Stampede is about triple the price at West Gate Social. The only remedy for this is to either pay the price or abstain from the fun.

This ties nicely to the next point, transportation. Whether drinking or abstaining, I recommend either taking public transportation, walking, or (only if necessary) taking an Uber. Parking at the Stampede is next to impossible, and it has two C-train stops for a reason.

With all this newfound knowledge, you should be prepped for Stampede season, but if you’re wishing to brush up on rodeo and its culture, feel free to flip the page and learn more.