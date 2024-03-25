Album Review: “Exacalibur / Toy” By: Good Morning

Excalibur / Toy |

Good Morning |

Polyvinyl Record Co. |

GRADE: A+ |

In anticipation of their upcoming album, Good Morning Seven, this Melbourne slacker rock group dropped a teaser album of eight tracks that will be on the final piece. The titular tracks – “Excalibur” and “Toy” — earn their place through the light, yet moody, symphonies they sing. Staying true to Good Morning’s traditional sound, this album combines orchestral maneuvers with lilting vocals to create a sort of experience, rather than just music.

Some standout moments in this album include well-produced instrumentals and beautifully written lyrics coupled with their distinct vocals. The dreamy symphonies of “Excalibur” truly earn its spot as the album’s title song. The raw guitar and vocals in “Just in Time” communicate a paradoxical love story that many can relate to. The lyricism in this song is unmatched, with many of the lines reading like poetry and translating the bittersweet reality of growing up and out of love. Lastly, the largely instrumental ballad that took the position of the groups top song ever is “Queen of Comedy” as we see the true extent of the band’s musicality shine through.

This album transports listeners to any time in which they are able to take a breath and reconnect with their soul. Some places I visited while listening were the back of a taxi in a foreign country, the top of a mountain after a long hike, a corner of a party during a break in conversation, and the moment before lights-out as my partner and I climbed into bed. The success of this group in painting a picture is outstanding, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the full album to be released on March 22nd, 2024.

— Emma Marshall