The possible acquittal of Luigi Mangione

On Dec. 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was assassinated in a brief shooting in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The masked suspect was caught on a surveillance camera as he positioned himself between two cars on West 54th Street. Once Thompson was in sight, the suspect allegedly casually walked up behind him and fired several shots with a 9mm pistol equipped with what appeared to be a silencer attachment. He then proceeded to flee the area on his bicycle.

The shell casing on two of the bullets fired had the words “depose” and “delay” engraved on them—a reference to the title of a book called “Delay, Deny, Defend” which critiques the broader insurance industry. This led the law enforcement to believe the murder was about making a statement.

Five days later, a man was arrested in connection to the murder. Luigi Mangione, 26 years old, was eating in a McDonald’s located in Altoona, Pennsylvania when the police arrived at the scene. Authorities were called after somebody had recognized the face of the suspect. In Mangione’s possession, among other things, the murder weapon was found.

The district attorney charged Mangione with stalking, murder through the use of a firearm, and a firearms offence. Paired with separate federal charges, Mangione could be facing a maximum potential sentence of the death penalty or life in prison. On Dec. 23, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following the passing of Brian Thompson, people took to social media to share personal experiences with denied insurance claims. According to KFF’s 2023 survey, one in five insured adults experienced claim denials during a 12-month period. People with job-based insurance encountered this problem about twice as often.

Health insurance companies receive funds from the government to help those in need. However, some, including UnitedHealthcare, have a documented history of delaying or even denying those in need in order to increase the company’s profit margins.

In 2023, UnitedHealthcare settled a case with a severely ill college student who claimed the company was guilty of denying coverage for necessary medications. The unlawful denial of the insurance claim left the student with a medical bill totalling over $800,000. During this lawsuit, the insurer was exposed for burying medical reports and paying doctors to rubber stamp—also known as falsifying recommendations—different recommendations to deny the claim.

In an interview with Forbes, Cliff Lampe, a professor of information at the University of Michigan stated that the outcry of the public, “represents a frustration with perceived inequities in the healthcare system and to some extent a much broader discontent with growing wealth inequality.”

Mangione has received over $1 million through a fundraiser set up to pay his legal defence fees. In a statement posted on his website, he said, “I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe.”

In recent court hearings, Mangione’s defence lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, spoke about the alleged unfair trial proceedings of this case. According to her, allegedly, the search and seizure during the arrest of Mangione was illegal as well.



The defence team also raised questions about the unnecessary show of security around Mangione as well as the shackles to his feet and handcuffs that remained on him in the courtroom. They also claim to have not received any police paperwork or forensics reports related to the case.

Michael F. Bachner, a defence attorney, told the New York Times that by pursuing terrorism charges in this case, prosecutors want to make an example out of Mangione and send a message to discourage those who think they are capable of changing policy by killing people, whether it be government or corporate policy.

In the meantime, it will be difficult to find potential jurors in this case who are not biased in some way due to Mangione rising to stardom and having a cult-like following. It is possible that this case will result in a jury nullification.

All these different reasons could possibly lead to a mistrial and the acquittal of Mangione. Although the prosecutors are working hard, the support for Mangione outside of the courtroom is further complicating the matter of jury selection. With a court hearing set on March 19, the world is watching closely as the story of this case unfolds in real time.