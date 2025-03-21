Lacrosse: Canada’s forgotten national sport

Manveet Waraich, Staff Writer |

Most Calgarians have been to Scotiabank Saddledome at least once—whether it was for a Flames game, the ‘Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,’ or Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour—it’s an arena of Canadian culture. Yet, there’s another event that brings in a stadium full of cheering Canadians but is almost always overshadowed. As a proud Canadian myself, I am ashamed to admit that not only was I ignorant to our second national sport, but also its incredible Indigenous origins: lacrosse.

My ignorance was swept away during winter break when I was taken to the Calgary Roughnecks’ home opener game as a surprise. I wasn’t expecting much as someone with little interest in watching sports and knowing basically nothing about the game. But all it took was a single goal to completely switch the narrative. The crowd erupted alongside the goal horn, singing, “bang, bang, bang, bang,vamonos, vamonos, bang, bang, bang, vamonos vamonos,” from Clutch’s “Electric Worry.”

The energy in the arena was electric and by the next goal, I was jumping from my seat to join the quirky dance. After all was said and done, I wondered whether I was the only one living under a rock, completely unaware of the fast-paced sport and its Canadian connection. However, I soon learned that I was not alone and that there was so much more than meets the eye when it came to the historic Indigenous sport of lacrosse.

Indigenous roots

Lacrosse as we know it today is an adopted and adapted European version of an Indigenous game that had been played by the Haudenosaunee long before any colonists arrived on North American shores. Originally named baggataway, meaning “Creator’s Game,” it has significant cultural and spiritual significance, serving as a training for war and medicinal rituals. Jonas MacLaurin, an Indigenous lacrosse player involved with the Indigenous Lacrosse Initiative across Alberta explained that the sport helped tribes deal with conflicts without having to suffer the consequences of war.

“Lacrosse was also used as a form of warfare in a sense,” MacLaurin said. “Instead of going to war with tribes and suffering through all of the negative stuff, it was a form of mediation.”

As a result, lacrosse became a way for many of its players to deal with any other issues in their lives, using it as a way to express their emotions in a positive way.

“When you play that sport, it’s supposed to heal you in a sense, even though it’s very aggressive. It’s a really healthy outlet,” MacLaurin said.

Baggataway was much rougher than the modern-day sport of lacrosse, which is still a physically challenging game to play. Some versions spanned hundreds of miles across unmarked fields, hosted thousands of players and continued for days on end for a single game. The variations all held a single rule in common — no hands can touch the ball. After witnessing the intense game, French Jesuits in the 1600s made the first written observation of the sport and related the stick to a bishop’s crozier or staff, le crosse, effectively establishing the new name.

Observations soon turned to appreciation, and by the 1840s, the first games of lacrosse were played between the Haudenosaunee and the townsfolk of Montreal. This ignited the formation of clubs across the nation, and by 1859, lacrosse was declared the national game of Canada. But, as was the trend, settlers began to feel the need for structure in the game and by 1867 had established the National Lacrosse Association and the strict set of rules in which lacrosse operates today.

Lacrosse has always been deeply tied to Indigenous communities, but MacLaurin and many others grow up without knowing that history. There is still strong Indigenous representation in the sport, but most pro-level players continue to come from Eastern Canada. That’s starting to change as more programs focus on creating opportunities for Indigenous youth, like the one on the Kainai Nation, where some athletes have gone on to play nationally for Team Canada. Access to facilities can be a challenge, but the priority is making sure Indigenous youth can actually access training and programs.

When it comes to reconciliation in lacrosse, MacLaurin believes it’s about exposure—making sure people recognize the sport’s Indigenous roots and engage with Indigenous communities. It’s not just on Indigenous athletes and families to push for change; MacLaurin believes organizations should take the lead by incorporating cultural elements, whether that’s bringing in drummers and dancers at tournaments or building a more inclusive approach to the game.

The most important aspect is generating more opportunities—making sure more Indigenous youth have the chance to play. For those looking to get involved, reaching out to groups like the Alberta Indigenous Baggataway Council or local friendship centres is a great place to start.

Lacrosse vs hockey

Even with lacrosse having such a deep history and origins, hockey has dominated the sports culture scene in Canada—going as far as to become one of the most recognizable aspects of the Canadian identity. Historically, nearly every culture had its version of a stick-and-ball game, such as shinty (Scotland) and bandy (England), which makes pinning down the true origin of hockey as a whole very difficult. Luckily, ice hockey is much more traceable; in 1660, the British royal family returned from their exile in the Netherlands with a newfound passion for ice skating. This soon translated across the country, and bandy was adapted to be played on ice. Around the mid-18th century, people abandoned the painful, hard, wooden ball and started using something equivalent and easily available; barrel plugs. As it turns out, the barrel plugs best suited for the game came from beer served for the festival of Hocktide, held a week after Easter, and hence the name “hockey” was born.

Yet another product of the times was the curved stick; inspired by field hockey and golf. Although it was popular, Britain’s short winters didn’t make for a great ice hockey season, but Canada’s harsh winters were more than up to the challenge. As this sport spread across our icy country, the European need for structure arose again and produced the first set of rules in 1849, directed by the England Hockey Association. It was only in 1877 that Canada truly made the sport its own. The Montreal Gazette announced new official rules: changing how goals were scored, the number of players on each side, the dimensions of the arena/goal, using a rubber puck instead of a ball, and allowing body contact/checks, amongst others. The rest of the world followed suit, recognizing Canada’s gameplay as superior.

While lacrosse had a head start over hockey, it struggled due to internal disorganization and exceeding competition with other summer sports such as baseball and soccer, whereas hockey benefitted from a lack of alternative winter sports options. Many of the issues that started the decline of lacrosse in the 1900s remain prevalent to this day. John Lintz, a Calgary Roughnecks defenceman, social studies teacher, and youth lacrosse coach, echoes those sentiments.

“We’re constantly competing against indoor soccer or hockey,” Lintz said. “It becomes a huge challenge. Ultimately, you need to build a lacrosse-specific facility that has availability and that requires finances and people that care.”

Lacrosse’s venture into professionalism was also met with strong resistance from its own governing board, whereas hockey’s investors embraced the shift early on, leading to a large funding difference. Finances are a two-way street; it’s not only the quantity you have, but how it’s being used.

“Lacrosse, like a lot of sports, has gone in the direction of an elite model,” Lintz said. “A lot of our resources, time, and expertise is devoted towards a pretty small pool of athletes.”

Instead, Lintz believes resources should be spread more broadly to attract more participants, allowing late-developing athletes to thrive and ultimately strengthening the sport.

“The more you can convince people to play the game and allocate those resources across a bigger space, the more the game will grow,” Lintz said.

Additionally, lacrosse had a higher risk for escalating violence on the field due to inconsistent regulation of the rules across regions, whereas hockey had a very specific and strict set of rules for body checking. Lastly and potentially most importantly, lacrosse failed to develop minor leagues to sustain a talent development path toward its amateur and professional leagues, whereas hockey was played in most schools and universities. Lintz believes that the growth of the sport must begin with getting the youngest generation involved.

“The goal would be to grow the grassroots. The more participation you have—it will lead eventually, hopefully, to more demand down the road for things like a post-secondary program.”

Lacrosse at MRU

Lacrosse’s absence as a varsity sport at MRU is a perfect example of its slow progression. According to Karla Karch, director of the Mount Royal University Cougars Athletics and Recreation, MRU has never had a varsity lacrosse team, with financial and logistical barriers making its introduction unlikely. Unlike hockey, which is firmly embedded in U SPORTS and Canada West’s conference structure, lacrosse lacks a dedicated league, making it difficult for universities to justify funding a program.

Additionally, there has been little to no student demand for lacrosse at MRU, further reducing the incentive to establish a team. Budget constraints, facility limitations, and staffing shortages also prevent expansion, and without a clear pathway to national championships, lacrosse remains an impractical addition to varsity athletics.

While other Canadian universities may support lacrosse at the club level, MRU would require significant student-led interest and regional institutional support to consider adding the sport. For now, any lacrosse presence at MRU would have to exist as a club rather than a varsity program, reinforcing the broader struggles lacrosse faces in sustaining its competitive structure at all levels.

To get more involved with the sport, join your local recreational lacrosse league or head to a Calgary Roughnecks game at the Scotiabank Saddledome before their season ends on April 19. Tickets are comparable to the price of a Western Hockey League ticket, and student pricing is available for certain games.