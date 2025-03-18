Tragic aviation accidents close out 2024

by · March 18, 2025

The final week of 2024 brought on numerous plane crashes with startling fatalities and injuries. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 6, 2025

Archives