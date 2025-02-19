A guide to the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

Acacia Carol, Staff Writer |

As tariff tensions between the United States and Canada grow, many politicians are calling for Canadians to support locally owned businesses. Meals on Wheels Hot Chocolate Festival is just one of the ways you can do so.

Serving Calgarians for 60 years, every February, Meals on Wheels looks to fill the gap for Calgarians facing food insecurity by delivering nutritious and affordable meals to those in need. Last year, they sent out 1.4 million meals from their facilities.

The YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is a key fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, and as events coordinator Kristin Stringer says, the amount raised has been “going up” yearly—raising $150,000 in 2024.

Stringer says the festival began in 2011, with only 22 cafes participating. This year’s hot chocolate fest has over 220 cafes participating, with many “last minute” applications coming through before the festival began on Feb. 1st.

Even with the cheapest drink being only three dollars, Stringer explains that money goes directly back into the community.“Five hot chocolates is actually feeding a Calgarian, and because we’re feeding local people, it’s probably the warmest and easiest and most delicious way to support charity,” she says.

With that, I set out to find five cafes to recommend. Being the overachiever I am, I have six cocoas I think any Calgarian would be more than happy to try, from Bowness to the Southeast.

The place: Vitaminboba Kensington

The drink: Sweet Charcuterie

The info: $8.99 | 4/10

This tall drink of chilly cocoa is fully customizable and unique—hot chocolate topped with salted cheese foam, strawberry sauce, and almonds. It can be served warm, but we opted for light ice as per boba conventions. The cheese flavour was noticeable, and while I didn’t dislike it, it could be polarizing, but mix it well to enjoy that delicious strawberry sauce in every sip.

Something about this drink didn’t quite land for me. The almonds were a nice touch, but that slightly cheesy bottom note threw me off, so I had to take points off. If I were scoring for decor, however, Vitaminboba would be an instant 10. I was very “capy” waiting for our drinks inside.

I recommend this drink to boba lovers, customization fans, and anyone who enjoys cold drinks on a colder day.

The place: Little Chief

The drink: Wildfire Berry Cocoa

The info: $6.00 | 5/10

After winning last year with their sage and frybread cocoa, Little Chief now offers Saskatoon berries, maple syrup, hazelnut wafers, and powdered sugar cocoa. The berry-dusted marshmallows were a standout topping, but the drink itself lacked flavour. I wanted the berry to come through more—it was a standard hot chocolate otherwise. While enjoyable, it felt underwhelming.

The toppings were the strongest part, with maple syrup and marshmallow creating a pancake-like flavour. You also get quite a big mug for only $6.

I recommend this drink to most people—at a lower price and with familiar flavours, it’s unlikely to disappoint.

The place: Edelweiss Village

The drink: Raspberry Marzipan Hot Cocoa

The info: $6.95 | 5/10



Call your Oma! This Swiss cocoa is infused with almond syrup, topped with house-made whipped cream, Haribo berries, and a marzipan Mandelhörnchen. Dunking the Mandelhörnchen enhances the almond flavour, which doesn’t come through strongly otherwise. The drink’s aesthetics match Edelweiss Village’s cozy European vibe.

Where it loses points is originality—the cocoa itself is basic, the whipped cream unflavored, and the Haribos a bit hard. However, you get a lot for the price, and if you want something great for dunking, this hot chocolate is your gal.

I recommend this drink to fans of fun toppings, good pastries, and light whipped toppings. Also, get a pretzel—trust me.

My top three

The place: Aggüdo

The drink: Macaron Mocha

The info: $9.99 | 6.5/10

This bowl of mocha came with a macaron, espresso, coconut syrup, and dark chocolate sauce. The macaron is tasty, not too sweet, especially when dunked into the drink. With coffee and subtle hints of coconut, this hot chocolate could be a sweet addition to your morning caffeine run or an afternoon croissant.

I took points off for the price, which feels high for a mocha, and originality. With so many creative options in Calgary, I’d like to see more signature flavours in hot chocolate.

Since Aggudo Cafe specializes in Ethiopian coffee, I recommend this drink to people who want to try something new but end up ordering the same thing anyway.

The place: Fringe Coffee

The drink: Mom’s PB&J

The info: $9.50 | 7.5/10

This is PB&J, crustless and cut diagonally in drink form. Topped with peanuts, strawberry drizzle, and nutty whipped cream, the sweetness is well-balanced. The salty peanut bits add contrast, and the drink is flavorful yet light.

However, I wanted a bit more depth—stronger dark chocolate bitterness would have enhanced the drink. That said, for creativity, presentation, and clear thought in its design, it’s a solid offering from Fringe.

I recommend this drink to flawed battleship tacticians, homesick college kids, and anyone craving an airy classic twist.

The place: Approach Cafe

The drink: Lavender Honey Hot Chocolate

The info: $7.00 | 9.5/10

This drink was climbing high. A traditional hot chocolate base with honey and lavender syrup, topped with whipped cream, puffed rice, lavender, and a honey cookie. The lavender and honey worked well together—lavender can be overpowering, but the honey balanced it. The whipped topping wasn’t too sweet, and you could skip it and still enjoy the drink. The puffed rice was a lovely aromatic touch, showing real thought in the recipe and presentation.

The only downside is sweetness—while I didn’t find it excessive, those sensitive to sugar might.

Located inside SoCal Bouldering, I recommend this drink to climbers, the friends they dragged along, and anyone looking for a fresh take on a classic.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest runs through all of February. Votes can be cast on their website or through their app.

Acacia Carol is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.