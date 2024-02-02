Jo Koy’s controversial monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes

by · February 2, 2024

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue draws criticism from viewers. Photo courtesy of Facebook/Jo Koy

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Jan. 25, 2024

Archives