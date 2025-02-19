AI: Friend or Foe to climate action?

by · February 19, 2025

Sam Altman, pictured, is CEO of OpenAI, an AI platform that uses about 500 milliliters of water for every five to 50 prompts by users. Photo courtesy of Flickr

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Feb. 13, 2025

Archives