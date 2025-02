Read The Reflector x MRU Write Club in our list of writer portfolios or the print issue |

Franz Valeria, Guest Writer |

This is for those kids

Those at rest on the mountain

The ones that still read

Still the students run

Words spoken silently heard

A breeze over earth

Voiceless yet perceived

Words frenetic, eyes worn down

Again and again

Still they write and write

For eden lies beyond this

A false paradise

Franz Valeria is a writer and a member of the MRU Write Club 2024-2025.