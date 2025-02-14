Lady Jester

Read The Reflector x MRU Write Club in the list of writer portfolios or the print issue |

Izzy Hurcum, Guest Writer |

Oh sorry sorry sight! At least to me? Yes to me! Wounded heart cries out! Lament!

I am your fool, so what entertains you? Is it the way my bells jingle-jangle sweetly to and fro?

Gods above! What will make you smile? Oh I curse my heart so damn malcontent.

Don my cap, clutch my marotte, shall I carve one side my face and the others yours my reluctant beau?

What is it that turns you off from me? Perhaps my non-masculine physique?

So down on bended knees, begging, pleading, loving, adoring, worshiping your automation-

Soft lips parting you tear me down, peg by peg, ripping soft silk from my chest pocket. Weak?!

Let me perish, drown, see me as I see us, clinging to your skin, I wish to force abdication.

Vixen flashing your legs to me, can I keep on the way I am? A solution must be revealed-

Divine graces, you my lady Ophelia shall call me Hamlet, I’ll take your flower-

Or surely you shall regret deny me our sacred grounds, corpse revered.

Tumbles, flips, witty remarks, cocky jokes and tricks. Blower? My lady, I hardly know her!

Rest your fine form down, tracing fingers like marble down your bones, up on my chaise lounge-

My silk suit of clownery, my personality all for you, and now in every last little scrap, I’ll scrounge.

Izzy Hurcum is a writer and a member of the MRU Write Club 2024-2025.