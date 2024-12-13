Beyond the gingerbread house

Thoughtful Christmas dates

Brennan French, Staff Writer |

The season of walking in a winter wonderland is finally upon us and rumour has it, Santa Claus is coming to town! As December rolls around, the spirit of love and giving is in the air.

Christmas traditions can be a lot. However, getting festive doesn’t have to be something complicated or replicated from the classic Hallmark movies.

Whether you’re looking for a way to get a special someone under the mistletoe, a grand gesture, or simply a good time out with family and friends, I am positive I have something for you. Aside from the typical gingerbread house building, and the mistletoe hanging from every door, there are plenty of fun options to get out the door for festive date nights.

Affordable Date Nights

The classic movie Polar Express is a must-watch for many at Christmas time, but why stream when you could get all aboard in Mossleigh, Alta., roughly one-hour southeast of Calgary? Aspen Crossing is hosting an authentic Polar Express train ride that is accessible to all ages for the affordable price of $131.94 for two seats.

If the two-seat minimum booking isn’t an invitation to take a date, I don’t know what is.

Another option resides at Confederation Park where the Lions Festival of Lights is held, free to the public. This event is composed of over half a million festive stringed lights. This is an excellent opportunity to face the cold with loved ones and feel the warmth radiating from the beautiful displays of lights. This event started on Nov. 23 and will end in the new year on Jan. 8. This event has more than meets the eye – all lights and displays were put up by volunteers.

The Lions Festival of Lights is an excellent way to get out when the weather is tolerable and enjoy the festive atmosphere within the community.

Too much excitement or outdoors with this cold weather? Calgary Theatre is running the classic play A Christmas Carol as a full production with a two-hour runtime. With a large and decorated cast, the seating in the Max Bell Theatre is getting booked quickly. Be sure to book soon.

How to Give Back While Saving Money

With the holiday season setting in, we can all agree that nobody wants to be alone on the holidays. This is an excellent chance to give back to your community with your loved ones. There is plenty of opportunity to get out of the house and contribute to many different foundations.

One special foundation that was established in Calgary in 1983, is The Magic of Christmas volunteer foundation which employs anyone able to contribute anything to help spread the Christmas spirit to those who need it. A few days before Christmas, there are volunteer opportunities to dress up as Santa, or one of his many elves, and visit hospitals or care centres to hand out teddy bears. There are many other opportunities too including delivering gifts or caroling in costume to families along a bus route.

With the typical harsh weather in Calgary during December, homeless shelters are always looking for volunteers. Many of these people could use someone to talk to and spend time with during the holiday season. Some of these foundations that accept volunteer work are The Salvation Army Community, the Calgary Drop-In Centre, and The Mustard Seed. Getting involved in any way possible is a great way to spend time with the community without having to spend too much money, yet making a real difference and contribution to those who need it.

There is no better way to bond with a loved one than getting involved and giving back. Sometimes, volunteering can be a lot for those who are a little bit shy. No worries—there are still opportunities for our introverted love birds to give back.

Many children around the world lack a lot of the necessities we have and get to use every day. Why not get all snuggled up at home, have a cup of hot cocoa, and donate to pack a Samaritan’s Purse Canada shoebox online to help a child in need, and spread joy and resources during a very cherished time of year.

The Real Meaning of the Holiday Season

Regardless of what defines a good Christmas date night, the important thing is we surround ourselves with the people we love while being grateful for the time we get to spend with friends and family.

Christmas isn’t characterized by grand gestures, expensive gifts, and eggnog. The real meaning of the holiday season is subjective to each person and can’t have a right or wrong way to celebrate.

The love we give is the perfect foundation for a great and meaningful date night. An evening together is enough to create Christmas miracles.

Brennen French is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.