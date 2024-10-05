Golfing for a cause

by · October 5, 2024

Chayla Bjorkman doing her best eagle impression to commemorate the Eagle Hole challenge at the MVSHF Charity Golf Classic, where golfers were tasked with completing a four-par hole in just two swings to earn free drinks in the pouring rain. Photo by Zafir Nagji

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 19, 2024

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives