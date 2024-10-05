Will Aston Martin “Stroll” their way back to the top of the grid?

by · October 5, 2024

Fernando Alonso (left), and Lance Stroll (middle left), bantering with Aston Martin’s new technical managing partner and shareholder, Adrian Newey (middle right), with team owner, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, (right). Photo courtesy of Instagram/ @astonmartinf1

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 19, 2024

Archives