Geologic olympics coming to YYC

by · October 5, 2024

South Korean delegates recieving their white hats at a white hat ceremony, reserved for dignitaries and visitors to Calgary. Photo courtesy of Katherine Boggs

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 19, 2024

Archives