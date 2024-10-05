New alliance forging in the east

by · October 5, 2024

President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol (left), and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping (right), shaking hands after a meeting. Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 19, 2024

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives