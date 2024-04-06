Album Review: “THINK LATER” by Tate McRae

THINK LATER

Tate McRae

RCA Records

GRADE: A

Calgary’s star singer and dancer, Tate McRae, has really made her mark in the music industry with her new album THINK LATER. On Dec. 8 last year, McRae came out with a series of hits that made jaws drop.

The young Canadian songwriter was already known for songs like “you broke me first” and “she’s all i wanna be,” however, McRae truly made herself known with her new songs like “exes” and “run for the hills.”

Her album earned praise from teenage girls, and other younger individuals after she shared samples of her songs on social media. It’s no wonder either, as this album embodies different tones of heartbreak, female rage, or in the case of “think later,” living in the moment.

The album is not only made up of relatable tunes that you want to blast through your speakers, but it’s also genuinely really catchy music.

After the star sang songs from her new album during this year’s NHL all star game, she drew even more attention to her talent. Her live performance had a slightly different spin on her songs compared to how they were originally released on music platforms—and this only increased her album’s popularity.

THINK LATER embodies a collection ideal for music therapy, encouraging listeners to belt out songs like ‘greedy’ with an infectious enthusiasm

—Daria Orth