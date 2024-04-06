Most notable NFL free agency acquisitions (so far)

Ethan Dalton, Staff Writer |

This NFL free agency period was one of the most chaotic free agency periods in recent memory. The plethora of new faces in the new places will give each team a new dynamic on the field, as well as in the locker room. Whether the team is positioned to contend for a title, fight for a playoff spot, or be in a rebuilding stage, each signing is significant in building a team’s culture. Beyond a player’s individual skill set, general managers are placing an increased emphasis on the individual buying into the team’s culture and vision for the foreseeable future. Let’s look at 10 of the most notable free agency signings, and what it means for each team.

Falcons: QB Kirk Cousins

Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins once he became a free agent and gave him a four year, $180M extension. This was unsurprising, Atlanta was in desperate need of an upgrade under center, especially with respect to the young, dynamic weapons they have on offense, as well as a solid offensive line. Cousins has an opportunity to rewrite the trajectory of his relatively underwhelming career resume, with only one playoff win to show for 12 seasons. He was playing the best football of his career before the achilles injury. Assuming it does not affect his throwing, Cousins will be a continually reliable and consistent quarterback, meaning the sky’s the limit for this Atlanta offense.

Steelers: QB’s Russell Wilson & Justin Fields

Wilson going to the Steelers was unsurprising, he signed a vet minimum deal to prove he’s still the dynamic dual-threat that he once was in Seattle, once he was released from the Broncos after a disastrous two-year tenure. What was surprising is the Steelers trading for Justin Fields as well to back up Wilson, for a mere conditional sixth-round pick from Chicago. Many believed Fields would get a chance to start somewhere, as, despite his passing struggles, he has displayed on many occasions that he is capable of making big plays despite subpar offensive line play and pass-catching weapons. With Wilson’s veteran experience and similar strengths/weaknesses to that of Fields, this dynamic could prove very beneficial for Fields, should he get the opportunity to start in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Eagles: RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley was well on his way out of New York, after enduring half a decade of an unproductive and unexciting Giants offense. Being one of the most versatile players in the NFL when healthy, Barkley was long overdue for a contract. Philadelphia wasted little time after letting running back D’Andre Swift walk and promptly signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75M deal. This will add a new level of excitement to an already legendary divisional rivalry in the NFC East.

Raiders: DL Christian Wilkins

Wilkins has been a leader and key player on the Dolphins’ defense since being drafted in 2019. With the contract of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the extension of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looming, Miami was unable to keep Wilkins. He now joins a Raiders’ team that has found its tough, gritty identity once again, under new head coach Antonio Pierce. Pairing Wilkins with one of the league’s premier pass rushers in Maxx Crosby will give opposing quarterbacks plenty of trouble for years to come.

Titans: WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley’s first full season back from his suspension with Jacksonville was inconsistent but promising. There would be games where he would have over 100 yards and a score, exhibiting his explosiveness from his early days with the Falcons, and other games where he seemed nonexistent. It was enough to convince the Titans, who gave the 29-year-old a monster four year, $92M contract to give their sophomore quarterback Will Levis another solid pass catcher alongside DeAndre Hopkins.

Chiefs: DL Chris Jones

Jones has proven that the Chiefs would not be the juggernaut they are now without him. This year, the Chiefs offense experienced an unusual lack of productivity for much of the season. They leaned heavily on the defense led by Jones to consistently keep them competitive in every game. This granted them their second consecutive Super Bowl title and their third in the last five years. He more than earned his five year extension which includes $95M fully guaranteed. With the retirement of Aaron Donald, Jones is the premier defensive tackle in the league that offenses will have to game plan for.

Texans: DL Danielle Hunter

Hunter, coming off of a 16.5 sack season, was one of the most sought-after free agents in the league. He signed a two year, $49M deal with Houston that pairs him with the reigning defensive rookie of the year DL Will Anderson Jr. This pass rush duo could easily be one of, if not the best tandems in the NFL. The future is very bright for this young Texans team helmed by reigning offensive rookie of the year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who already led them to a playoff win and a division title.

Ravens: RB Derrick Henry

Henry’s signing with the Ravens was one of the more predictable moves of this offseason. After an incredible hall-of-fame-worthy tenure with the Titans, Henry now joins a contending team that has had an elite run game every year since two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the starter in 2019. He is getting up there in age, but his power, durability, and consistency will be utilized well in this Ravens offense, especially in goal-line or short-yardage situations.

Lions: DL D.J. Reader

Reader has been a key piece of Cincinnati’s defensive line since joining the team in 2020. When he missed time, the absence was noticeable as their run defense would suffer. Reader now joins a contending Lions team that has found their identity on a two-year deal. This defensive line, helmed by dominant edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, could cause plenty of trouble for opposing quarterbacks and running backs alike.

Steelers: LB Patrick Queen

Queen was one of the league’s best inside linebackers last year on the Ravens, alongside Roquan Smith. It is not unsurprising that they could not extend him, as they gave Smith a monster extension once he joined the Ravens in 2022 with a five-year, $100M extension. He joined the Steelers on a three year, $42M deal. This Steelers team already has a stout defense, and Queen will only make them better. He will undoubtedly have both of his games against the Ravens circled in his calendar for the next three years, adding another level of excitement to an already fierce AFC North divisional rivalry