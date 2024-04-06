Album Review: “Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande

Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande

Republic Records

GRADE: A

On March 8 Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine was released to the public. While some of her previous albums focus on more up-beat, club music vibes, her latest songs feel more calm while still maintaining the popstar spirit.

Her iconic 2016 album Dangerous Woman feels bold and direct, with the beats and lyrics in songs like “Touch It,” “Into You,” and of course “Dangerous Woman.” These songs are undoubtedly meant to bring out confidence and life with the sexy rhythms. If there was ever a soundtrack for main character energy, this is the album.

In contrast to these well-loved tunes, her new hits like “imperfect for you,” “eternal sunshine,” and “the boy is mine,” offer a more innocent and teasing angle that still sets up a powerful atmosphere.

Eternal Sunshine creates a perfect study playlist for homework without feeling like it’s a distraction. Each of the songs bring out Grande’s angelic voice making the entire collection feel dreamy. These tracks sound personal and full of emotion, as each song tells a story filled with raw heartfelt meaning.

After she dropped Positions in 2020, the popstar fans were ready to receive more songs to sing in the car or dance to. This new and long-awaited album shines light on Grande’s vocal range in a different way it has with her previous work.

The soft projected notes that are enough to send shivers down your spine, pokes at inner curiosity of what she will come up with next.

— Daria Orth