Calgary family’s ‘ice dome’ captivates online audiences worldwide

by · February 22, 2024

Josh Clark, husband of Kacey Clark, saw an opportunity to create something fun and unique amidst blizzarding Calgary. Photo of Josh Clarke.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Feb. 8, 2024

Archives