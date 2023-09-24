‘Discovering the truth, understanding that truth and giving voice to Indigenous people:’ through film.

by · September 24, 2023

Fort Calgary will be screening Bones of Crows on the National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation free of charge for members of the public. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 30, 2023

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives