A unique call to action for climate change

By Gurleen Jassal, Staff Writer

A production that is coming to Calgary aims to raise awareness and spark discussion about the pressing issues surrounding climate change and is an essential component of the Climate Change Theatre Action.

All Good Things Must Begin is a collaborative piece between Downstage and the Immigrant Council of Arts Innovation. This provocative performance will hit Calgary from Nov. 17 to 19 at the Motel Theatre, Arts Commons.

The production is a selection of short plays that were inspired by American science fiction writer, Octavia Butler, in her journal entries in “All Good Things Must Begin.”

Through its gripping plot and engrossing narrative, the production seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the environmental concerns we face and the urgent need for cooperative efforts. The play encourages environmental stewardship and sustainable habits in an attempt to motivate audiences to take meaningful action toward mitigating the consequences of climate change and safeguarding our planet for future generations.

Climate Change Theatre Action launched in 2015 as a global festival showcasing short plays about the climate crisis.

The collaborative project demonstrates the common approach used by Canadian and Immigrant artists in addressing the complex problems associated with climate change. Through creative expression, the performance aims to convey the importance of the climate crisis and its consequences on local and immigrant people. By combining a range of perspectives and experiences, the production seeks to highlight the interconnection of environmental concerns and the importance of collective action in saving our planet.

Iranian artist and co-director of the play Saeid Asgarian hopes to use art as an outlet for spreading his message. Asgarian is passionate about spreading awareness and wants to use the medium of art to convey how urgent it is to combat climate change. In addition to highlighting the transformational power of art in igniting important debates about sustainability and the global climate catastrophe, Asgarian’s artistic vision captures the spirit of collaborative action.

“All of this is about climate action. I believe it’s a really important issue for our society. I also think this project can help our society to have more awareness about this [climate change] issue and its effect on our nature and our working environment,” explained Asgarian.

This play is split into two separate parts, each providing the audience with a different kind of interaction. While the second section promotes active engagement and creates a dynamic interplay between the audience and the production, the first part offers an immersive artistic performance that enables viewers to immerse themselves in a thought-provoking tale. By using this dual structure, the play enriches the entire experience and amplifies the impact of the climate change message while also captivating the audience with its artistic expression and fostering a deeper connection and debate.

All Good Things Must Begin hopes to leave a positive impact on viewers, creating a helping hand on the climate crisis that they are facing today. A creative way of a serious topic hopes to leave a lingering impact on viewers.

Tickets are on sale now on the Arts Commons website.