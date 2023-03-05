Award season fashion, the hits and misses of 2023

Izabella Jaspar, Staff Writer

Ah, awards season! The time of year when we pretend we know a thing or two about fashion while we sit on our couches in sweatpants. However, let’s face it, we can’t resist the allure of the red carpet and the opportunity to critique our favourite celebs’ wardrobe choices. These are the hits and misses of the 2023 award season fashion.

The hits

Jenna Ortega attended the Golden Globes in a beautiful pink nude Gucci dress that is in a wrap dress style. The dress has an almost ethereal aesthetic to it and the silver jewelry adds elegance to the look.

Another hit is Andrew Garfield in Zegna at the Golden Globes. The camel-coloured suit with black accents is an elevated look from the typical black tie.

Emma D’Arcy shocked us all with an Acne Studios outfit to the Golden Globes. The oversized asymmetrical suit has a camp vibe and is perfectly executed. The blue accents, as well as the gloves, made the look unique, perfect for the red carpet.

Lizzo’s attendance at the Grammys did not disappoint. She wore a floral long orange shawl and a corset-style orange dress. Dolce & Gabbana is the designer of this beautiful gown which was a showstopping moment on the carpet.

Michelle Yeoh illuminated excellence at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The black strapless gown and pink ruffled cape by Oscar de la Renta are simple but effective. This is how a more simple look should be done. These celebrities and designers got our attention with memorable red-carpet elegance.

The misses

Blac Chyna made a questionable fashion statement at the Grammys. She wore a black bodysuit with sparkles and feathers; the gothic look turned heads and was unexpected but it could have been better styled.

Another miss is Donald Glover in Saint Laurent during the Golden Globes. I do like the outfit overall with the white chromatic dress pants and tied long-sleeve top but the black blazer does not work. If it was not there, it would be a hit.

Sam Smith at the Brit Awards this year wore an inflatable outfit by HARRI and Valentino. The all-black outfit was a miss because it was almost too over the top. It was definitely a camp and bold fashion choice, I wish the bottom half of the outfit was different; perhaps a skirt silhouette or a catsuit would have worked better.

The last miss is Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at the Golden Globes, the two-piece yellow dress is too simple for a red carpet, the dress needed more. Perhaps more accessories or the dress made shorter and having a statement heel would’ve made a big improvement. Overall, the celebrities looked stunning, but the design of the outfits were a miss.

The 2023 award season saw amazing fashion choices that dazzled the audience but like with every fashion event there were several misses that left us confused. Despite this, the creativity and innovation on display this year demonstrate that fashion is still very much alive and thriving. Here’s to fashion’s future and the new trends and designs we may anticipate to see on the red carpet in the next few years.