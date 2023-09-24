Album Review: Micah Sage by Micah Sage

Micah Sage

Micah Sage

Independent

Grade – A

On June 9th, 2023, Micah Sage released her debut album, Micah Sage. Consisting of 6 tracks, this dreamy collection of music brings forth the presence of yet another local independent artist to look out for. With a sound that’s comparable to Mazzy Star or Suki Waterhouse with an indie-folk twist, the album has a very classic feel. Both emotional and inspiring, the album seems to sort of encapsulate the experience of female adolescence. With both relatable lyrics and glorious vocals, the two pair beautify with the instrumentals making each track feel very complete. Like a scene in a classic coming-of-age film, there’s a sort of comforting girliness present within the music– a personability to her sound that you just can’t help but admire. As such, while it’s clear this collection of music is a representation of her own life and experiences, there’s a universal nature to the way the music feels. Whether it be one of her melancholic tunes or uplifting tracks, there’s certainly something for everyone to connect with on what is promising to be one of Sage’s most significant releases thus far.

-Madison McClelland