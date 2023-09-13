Album Review: with love, the other side by Stirling Trig

with love, the other side

Stirling Trig

Independent

Grade: A

Stirling Trig released his third official album on August 25th bringing us with love, the other side, a project he claims “is the most important project [he’s] ever released”. Consisting of 10 tracks, the artist expressed his connection to this piece of music, and the dedication it’s taken “sinking [his] soul into this record” for the past several years. Clearly, this exact authenticity and passion shone through, as “with love, the other side” is quickly becoming one of his most popular releases.

Working as a completely independent artist, the music this album holds is a product of Trig and Trig alone. From start to finish, he worked independently on writing, performing, recording and releasing this album. Like something from a memory, the album carries you through a series of nostalgic symphonies, with sounds resembling those of the Lumineers or Noah Khan. In accordance with this modern pop/folk-inspired sound, Stirling credits many melodies from banjos and harmonicas to his grandfather, who gifted them to him. Stirling prides himself on his independence with the production of this record, claiming that at times “not a single other person hears the music until it’s released”. Additional tracks on the album often feature your classic indie-inspired guitar riffs, and slow vocal builds that lead to the music’s glorious peaks. Whatever the undertone may be, the versatility in this album alone was impressive, making it nearly impossible to find a flaw in the final product.

—Maddy McClelland