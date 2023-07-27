Calgary clinic to shift to $4800 members-only medical service

by · July 27, 2023

Patients of the Marda Loop Medical Clinic have received an email stating that the clinic was shifting to a members-only medical care service. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 30, 2023

Archives