Album Review: IRL by Mahalia

IRL

Mahalia

Warner Bros UK

Score: B+

I don’t know what it is but British RnB queens have a certain quality to them that’s different from the American counterpart. There’s pure funky seduction that comes naturally to song, and Mahalia is proof of that. Since her album, Love and Compromise from 2019, expectations have been high for the singer since then.

IRL is 45 minutes of a baddie reminding you of her worth, which then transitions into the vulnerabilities of a broken hearted woman. Stellar highlights include “Terms and Conditions”, “Cheat” and “November”. Overall, the album is tamer and unassuming— quite mainstream. Love and Compromise still tops Mahalia’s discography but don’t let that keep you from giving it a listen.

I have good faith that this isn’t Mahalia’s last product to watch out for. Love and Compromise was produced under another label, and IRL another, which possibly contributed to the conventionality of the latter. Once Mahalia finds the same individuality from Love and Compromise, the next Mahalia album will be sure to fill your souls with sultry British RnB.

— Mikaela Delos Santos