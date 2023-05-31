Danielle Smith wins AB provincial elections

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

Danielle Smith wins the Alberta provincial elections after an intense campaign against National Democratic Party (NDP) Alberta Leader Rachel Notley.

According to Elections Alberta, The United Conservative Party (UCP) led the votes by 52.59 per cent, meanwhile the NDP had 44.02 per cent of the votes. Elections Alberta saw a turnout of 62 per cent out of 2,840,924 registered voters last May 29.

Calgary ridings have seen an almost even split between UCP and NDP. Meanwhile, the NDP dominated Edmonton.