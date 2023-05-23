MRU wildfire evacuation reception to close as wildfires now under control

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

On May 23, the City of Calgary has announced that they will be closing their reception for wildfire evacuees at Mount Royal University (MRU) effective May 24, at 5PM. The Calgary reception is no longer required as other municipalities and counties have managed to provide adequate resources and accommodations in their respectful communities. The initial reception was open from 8AM-8PM in a divided area behind The Table at the second floor of the Main Lincoln Park building.

Since May 19, MRU was the designated receiving location for wildfire evacuees. Before that, the Grandstand on Calgary Stampede Grounds was the check in location for those seeking assistance.

The City of Edmonton has also announced that they will be closing their Edmonton Expo reception for evacuees on May 23 at 4PM.

As of writing, evacuation orders and alerts are in place for Dene Tha’ First Nation, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Fox Lake, Garden River, Rainbow Lake, Fox Creek, Hamlet of Little Smoky, Grovedale, Sturgeon Lake, Sandy Bay Area, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Valleyview, Municipal district of Lesser Slave River (Smith Area, East-central Area, Mitsue Industrial Park), Chipewyan Lake, O’Chiese First Nation, Peavine Métis Settlement, Swan Hills, Woodlands County, and Yellowhead County (Shining Bank Lake,Carrot Creek, Niton Junction, and MacKay).

Various support, resources, advisories, and closures for those who need assistance and information can be found on the Alberta website.