Project U: A collective to keep track of your new year goals

Arroy (AJ) Jacob, Staff Writer

It would be at this time every year when I give up on my New Year’s resolutions. But 2023 is finally the year I can say that’s not the case (at least to an extent). But I’m not writing this to flaunt my progress; I have to credit the people who are making it happen. During the wake of my annual resolution motivation regression, I stumbled upon a Mount Royal University (MRU) student-led “support group” called Project U.

Enter Christopher Lassota and Katelyn Oszust, two superb individuals who run Project U, a student initiative dedicated to helping participants keep up with their New Year’s resolution through accountability and fun-filled incentives.

Lassota is a Bachelor of Science – Cellular and Molecular Biology student who can be found working all across MRU, whether it’s behind the counter at West Gate Social or over the over the phone at the Admissions and Recruitment Office. Oszust works as a student leadership coordinator with the Office of Student Experience, pioneering new leadership opportunities tailored to blossoming student’s potentials.

During the 9th Annual MRU Student Leadership Conference, Lassota approached Oszust with the hopes of practising his public speaking ability. Oszust took him on as one of her capstone students, ready to complete the program this year.

“The idea for Project U came from Christopher, as he wanted to help people build positive lifestyle habits and reduce the amount of unhealthy/addictive habits that they had in their life. He wanted to create a support network to empower individuals to make small positive lifestyle changes and to be able to connect with like-minded individuals to normalize some of the struggles of building new habits.”

Within just a couple of weeks, a dozen students, including myself, found themselves revisiting the importance of a New Year’s resolution and building a strong productive habit.

Participants install the HabitTracker app (available for free on the App Store and Google Play). When you set up an account, you input the kind of habit you want to try keeping, like reading a page of a book before bed. After the account is set up, each participant adds each other as “friends.” And when someone completes their task for the day, they mark their daily goal as “complete,” notifying the rest of the participants of their accomplishment, and motivating them to do the same.

Every two weeks, Lassota and Oszust meet with their participants, catching up on their lives, their accomplishments and failures in their HabitTracker journey. Incentives are awarded to those who have consistently tracked their progress.

“It is meant to reward those little behaviours and encourage its participants to keep going even when you cannot see the reward at the end,” Lassota adds. But prizes aren’t given to those who solely complete their goals; they are given to individuals who are honest enough to admit when they did or did not complete them. Honesty in admitting when they needed the support lands them rewards like Lululemon gift cards or MRU merch.

“I hope that Project U’s participants have learned how to manipulate their environments, behaviours and mindset in a way that promotes individual success and wellness,” Lassota remarks. “I also hope that Project U has created a warm and welcoming community of people who all share a passion for continuous improvement.”

Everyone is welcome to participate! You can scan the QR code on any of their posters.