Fashion at MRU: How MRU students stay trendy on a budget

Hunter Pratt, Contributor

In a world where trends are fast changing, young people are pressured to follow and succumb to these fads. How are university students expected to afford these trends while facing important costs such as tuition payments and housing payments?

When I walk through campus, I commonly notice students wearing brand names and dressing similarly to what I see trending online. What are their secrets? In an attempt to reveal some students’ secrets, I took to the hallways of Mount Royal University (MRU) and asked select students how fashion trends affect them.

With each interview, I discovered a variety of different outlooks on fashion; mostly how some students care about what they wear much more than others. I think the deciding factor of how much we care about fashion is based upon how many other pressing factors are within each of our lives. If you stress more about making your next month’s rent, then the last thing on your mind is probably what you are going to wear to your 8:30 a.m. class.

As students, we do what we can to feel our best about our appearances. So, what are the things that MRU students do to maintain a budget and dress how they want? Well, let’s take a look at some of the students I had the pleasure of interviewing.

Firstly Malaika, pictured wearing a long sleeve top, acid wash jeans and air force ones. I have mostly seen swirl tops like the one she is wearing on TikTok and her Air Force Ones is a staple in any closet. Malaika commonly shops at stores like Urban Planet or Garage because of their affordability.

“I feel like it’s hard not being into fashion, especially when you come to university and you see everyone wearing the same thing,” said Malaika. University is a place where students not only go to learn but they go to represent themselves with their use of personal style.

On the other hand, Aliana looks for more timeless clothing. When I asked her if she feels the need to keep up with fashion trends she responded with, “I usually shop for things that appeal to my eye, if it’s trendy at the moment then why not. I usually see how I can refine clothes, how I can thrift flip them, like with crocheting,” she said.

Thrift flipping is a great and inventive way to save money and to create clothing that is personal and unique to the person making them. I also asked Aliana if she felt that she misses out on trends because of the student budget. She said, “For me, not really, I think trendy clothes are cool and are nice but missing out on that part, I just wear what I feel comfortable with.”

Aliana’s sentiment reflects a larger trend among fashion consumers, who are increasingly placing a greater emphasis on individuality and personal style over the pressures of staying current.

I determined from each interview how differently students perceive fashion. Some students care much more about brands and following trends than others. It really brings up the question of how much we should let ourselves care.

Our outer appearance is the first thing we notice about one another and make assumptions on. As well, there is the cliche saying “dress to impress.” I think as a student following trends isn’t essential, but finding your personal style is. At the end of the day what you wear is a reflection of yourself and while there is pressure to follow the latest trends, if it doesn’t favour your bank account maybe it’s not worth it.

It’s important to remember that each individual has the power to shape their own fashion journey. By embracing our individuality and letting go of external pressures, we can find joy and freedom in the clothing we wear.