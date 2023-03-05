Album Review: Pollen by Tennis

Album: Pollen

Band: Tennis

Label: Mutually Detrimental

A+

The hauntingly beautiful new Tennis new album, Pollen has been receiving critical acclaim since its release. The band, consisting of married couple Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, has managed to create a truly unique sound that is both nostalgic and modern at the same time.

Pollen is a triumph for Tennis, showcasing the band’s growth and experimentation while still remaining true to their signature sound. The album’s lush production and catchy hooks make it a joy to listen to from start to finish, and it’s sure to be a favourite among fans of indie pop and dream pop alike.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Never Been Wrong” which features a beautiful melody, a driving beat that draws the listener in and Moore’s soft voice. The song’s lyrics, which deal with the difficulty of letting go of past hurts and grudges, are both relatable and deeply moving featuring lyrics of “How can I suffer through another sunset?/ It’s like doing needlepoint with a hatchet.”

Pollen is a testament to the band’s creative prowess and their ability to produce catchy pop songs while also exploring new sounds and styles. The album’s lush production, thoughtful lyrics, and genre-defying approach are sure to resonate with both fans of the band and those who are new to their music, for this reason, I give this album an A+.

– Astrid Cunanan