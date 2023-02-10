Journey into the magentaverse: Exploring Pantone’s 2023 colour

Harneet Sumal, Staff Writer

Here’s a quick exercise for your mind, imagine your favourite colour.

Now, pick two colours that elevate that colour. If it’s difficult for you to do so, the colour wheel is a great tool to use.

Imagine how much of your favourite colour you can see in your everyday routine, in settings of nature and especially, in the many memorable experiences of your life.

Why are colours important to you? Whether it’s the colour of your favourite dress or the latest iPhone, colours have the ability to say much more than what the eyes see.

These past few years can be collectively agreed to be “chaotic.” And what better way to start this year, than with a colour that speaks to you to be bold and confident? I invite you to the Magentaverse with Pantone’s 2023 colour: Viva Magenta.

In the Pantone universe, this colour represents empowerment and self-expression.

From the inspiration of being bold and being ourselves in front of the world, this colour will empower you to be yourself and expect the world to do the same.

Interior designing

For bold changes in your interior space, add an accent wall. To make the colour blend into the space, use muted shades of magenta or the darker shade. With the right décor and placements, this colour can make your space unique and inspiring.

For less drastic changes, use décor and small objects to bring magentaverse into your space; including furniture, throws, lamp shades, flowers, bedsheets and art pieces. Tip: a white background will balance the bold colour and brighten up your space.

Magenta can be a tricky colour to use, so make sure to play around with the shades you use.

In film production

Media and film production in 2023 can include the magentaverse to create a rooted message of empowerment and confidence. The scenes can have hues of magenta to show romance, femininity, innocence, playfulness and beauty. The saturation and brightness can be altered to alter the colour to the scene.

Fashion

In another case, makeup and fashion can use magentas to show this colour and make the characters bold and more shaped to their personality.

You can match magenta, reds, and pinks with oranges and greens. Dresses are a great choice to make a statement with colour. Prints, florals, satin, ruffles and bows are a great addition to your outfit. With muted and neutral outfits, add a pop of magenta or shades of pink with your eye makeup, lip colour or blush.

On the other hand, accessories of this colour are a great choice too for a simple and chic look.

The colour palette for spring/summer 2023 presented by WGSN x Coloro are great complementary colours for magentas. Each individual colour of this palette has its own character that can be used as you like in 2023.

There are no rules on how to use these colours. To manifest confidence and empowerment, you can start with your favourite colour or a shade from magentaverse projected for this year.

What do you think of Pantone’s 2023 colour? Share it with your friends and family, and keep on thriving!