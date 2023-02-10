Album Review: Turn the Car Around by Gaz Coombes

Turn the Car Around

Gaz Coombes

Record Label: Virgin

A+

Gaz Coombes’ new album, Turn the Car Around is a dynamic and powerful collection of songs that showcases his versatility as an artist. The album draws upon a range of influences, from classic rock to alternative, and is held together by Coombes’ distinctive voice and insightful lyrics.

“This Love” is a delightful countryside adventure, it’s my favourite and one of the album’s highlight tracks. The song progresses from a simple guitar opening to a dramatic climax with drums, bass, and cowbells, all while containing an anthemic chorus that will stick with you for days; with lyrics featuring “Came out of a dream to find you beside/ But you couldn’t hear when I called your name.” Another standout is “Don’t Say It’s Over,” which will have you tapping your foot along to the insatiable beat from the first listen. The song exemplifies Coombes’ ability to write a memorable chorus.

The album’s production is top-notch, with rich and full arrangements that showcase Coombes’ musical prowess.

In conclusion, Turn the Car Around is a must-listen for fans of alternative and classic rock, and anyone who appreciates well-crafted, dynamic music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Gaz Coombes for the first time, this album is sure to leave a remarkable lasting impression.

– Astrid Cunanan