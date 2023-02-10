Get into all the feels with these romance books

Izabella Jaspar, Staff Writer

February is the month of love. Single or not, it is time for self-love and romance books.

These four heart-warming books will have you giggling, teary-eyed and satisfied with every page-turning smooch. So, cuddle up with your sweetie or your favourite stuffed animal, and get ready to be swept off your feet.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Book Lovers follows Nora Stephens, an avid reader. In her daily life, she is a successful literary agent. Nora knows all the popular tropes and heroines but does not connect with any of them. Then Nora agrees to go on a trip to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina with her sister. She hoped for a vacation romance with a stranger but she runs into Charlie Lastra, an editor from back in the city.

Book Lovers will make you laugh out loud, and have a grin that stretches from ear to ear.

It is the kind of read that’s impossible to put down, before you know it you’ll have devoured the whole thing in one sitting.

Emergency Contact by Mary H.K. Choi

Emergency Contact follows the relationship between Sam and Penny which occurs over text messages. Penny Lee is studying to become a writer at a college in Austin, Texas. Sam works at a cafe and is stuck in a life rut.

When Sam and Penny cross paths, they exchange numbers and become digitally inseparable. Get ready for some heart-fluttering, nail-biting excitement.

Emergency Contact is the kind of book that’ll give you butterflies and leave you on the edge of your seat.

Meet Cute by Jennifer L. Armentrout et al.

Meet Cute is an anthology of short romance stories featuring a bunch of authors. Each story is unique with a variety of relationship types.

A few stories featured are about break-ups and make-ups written by Nicola Yoon. Find out what happens when two teens hide from the police in a bathroom at a party written by Katie Cotugno and Katharine McGee’s story about a compelling transgender heroine. Meet Cute is realistic in the portrayal of relationships and does not shy away from what a relationship is, all the positives and negatives.

What If It’s Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

What if It’s Us tells the story of Arthur and Ben. Arthur is in New York for the summer and knows that Broadway has taught him that romance is always possible, even when you least expect it. Ben on the other hand is having to bring his ex-boyfriend’s things to the post office, the universe is not on his side. They happen to run into each other and they both wonder if there is something that is supposed to happen between them.

This story is about what if’s and chance-takers. It is impossible to put down and it is sure to make you feel giddy and smile the whole way through.